BSE Ltd spurts 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26777.3, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2250.2, up 0.31% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 60.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.