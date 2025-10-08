Techknowgreen Solutions wins work order from Cipla

Techknowgreen Solutions has received a work order worth Rs 1.04 crore from Cipla.

The work order pertains to carrying out Miyawaki plantation works, including plantation at the rate of 4 saplings per square meter along with Bobo trees around the boundary, execution of plantation as per the BOQ specifications, providing and maintaining drip irrigation system, submission of periodic plantation reports in the prescribed MoEF format for onward submission to the EC Committee, deployment of required manpower for operation and maintenance activities post plantation completion, and ensuring security of materials within the designated area, all as per the scope defined in the work order.