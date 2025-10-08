SML Isuzu gains as commercial vehicle production climbs 21% YoY in Sept'25

SML Isuzu advanced 1.44% to Rs 3128 after the company's commercial vehicle production jumped 21.55% to 1,049 units in September 2025, compared with 863 units produced in September 2024.

However, commercial vehicles sales declined 17.81% YoY to 812 units in September 2025, compared with 988 units in September 2024.

Exports surged 105.97% to 138 units in September 2025 as against 67 units in September 2024.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Q1 FY25.