IDFC First Bank allots 81.26 cr equity shares on conversion of CCPS

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved the allotment of 81,26,94,722 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each pursuant to the conversion of an equivalent number of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCPS) held by Currant Sea Investments B.V. (affiliate company of global growth investor Warburg Pincus LLC).

After the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs 81,51,95,66,830 divided into 8,15,19,56,683 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

