BSE SME Valplast Technologies lists at premium

Valplast Technologies was trading at Rs 59.25 on the BSE, a premium of 10.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.The scrip was listed at Rs 57, a premium of 5.56% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 59.85 and a low of 57. On the BSE, over 18.54 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Valplast Technologies IPO issue was subscribed 1.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 3 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 52,02,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.68% from 86.65% Pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for Funding the capital expenditure requirements by purchase of machinery, to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Valplast Technologies is a civil engineering firm specializing in structural waterproofing, injection/grouting, and precast concrete work. Operating in nine states, it serves defense, railways, and infrastructure sectors with services like tunnel construction, waterproofing, ground stabilization, and slope protection. The company focuses on quality and efficiency while expanding its presence across India. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 117 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 63.24 crore and net profit of Rs 6.11 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
