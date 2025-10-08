Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Valplast Technologies lists at premium

BSE SME Valplast Technologies lists at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Valplast Technologies was trading at Rs 59.25 on the BSE, a premium of 10.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 54.

The scrip was listed at Rs 57, a premium of 5.56% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 59.85 and a low of 57. On the BSE, over 18.54 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Valplast Technologies IPO issue was subscribed 1.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 3 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 52,02,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.68% from 86.65% Pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for Funding the capital expenditure requirements by purchase of machinery, to meet incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Valplast Technologies is a civil engineering firm specializing in structural waterproofing, injection/grouting, and precast concrete work. Operating in nine states, it serves defense, railways, and infrastructure sectors with services like tunnel construction, waterproofing, ground stabilization, and slope protection. The company focuses on quality and efficiency while expanding its presence across India. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 117 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 63.24 crore and net profit of Rs 6.11 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SML Isuzu gains as commercial vehicle production climbs 21% YoY in Sept'25

Techknowgreen Solutions wins work order from Cipla

IDFC First Bank allots 81.26 cr equity shares on conversion of CCPS

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story