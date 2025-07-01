BSE SME AJC Jewel Manufacturers softens after sparkling start

Shares of AJC Jewel Manufacturers were trading at Rs 94.45 on the BSE, a discount of 0.58% compared with the issue price of Rs 95.

The scrip was listed at Rs 99, a premium of 4.21% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 4.60% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99 and a low of Rs 94.05. About 2.32 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

AJC Jewel Manufacturers's IPO was subscribed 2.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2025 and it closed on 26 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 90 to Rs 95 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,20,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 76.85% from 56.33% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to funding of capital expenditure requirements for purchase of new equipment by the company, repayment/prepayment of all or certain of the borrowings availed of by the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the AJC Jewel Manufacturers on 20 June 2025, raised Rs 4.29 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 4.52 lakh shares at Rs 95 per share to 2 anchor investors. AJC Jewel Manufacturers is engaged in the business of manufacturing and designing a wide range of wholesale gold jewellery, including plain gold, studded, and customized name jewellery, available in 22 karat and 18 karat options. The company manufactures finished gold jewellery from raw gold (i.e., bullions) and required consumables, and sells it in wholesale quantities to dealers, showrooms, corporates, and small jewellery retailers. As of 28 February 2025, the company had employed 67 personnel at its manufacturing plant and registered office.