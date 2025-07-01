Dollar index marks fresh lows since March 2022; All eyes on Fed Powell's speech

The dollar index extends downside near a three and half year low amid reported speculation of Trump electing a new Federal chair later this year. According to the White House, US President Donald Trump has formally raised complaints about high interest rates to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, criticizing Powell as being too late. Moreover, the approval of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill is likely to increase the fiscal deficit by a substantial $3.8 trillion, which could further weaken the greenback. Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has also reduced safe haven demand for the greenback. Investors now await the US job openings data, the ADP employment report, and the non-farm payrolls report, due this week, for more clues on the Feds policy path. Also, market participants remain cautious ahead of Chief Powell's speech later in the global day. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 96.34, down 0.16% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app