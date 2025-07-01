Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index marks fresh lows since March 2022; All eyes on Fed Powell's speech

Dollar index marks fresh lows since March 2022; All eyes on Fed Powell's speech

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index extends downside near a three and half year low amid reported speculation of Trump electing a new Federal chair later this year. According to the White House, US President Donald Trump has formally raised complaints about high interest rates to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, criticizing Powell as being too late. Moreover, the approval of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill is likely to increase the fiscal deficit by a substantial $3.8 trillion, which could further weaken the greenback. Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has also reduced safe haven demand for the greenback. Investors now await the US job openings data, the ADP employment report, and the non-farm payrolls report, due this week, for more clues on the Feds policy path. Also, market participants remain cautious ahead of Chief Powell's speech later in the global day. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 96.34, down 0.16% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,500 level; oil & gas shares in demand

Nifty trades above 25,500 level; media shares decline

JTL Industries records nearly 27% YoY growth in Q1 sales volume

NSE SME Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron cools off post listing

KSB rises on securing major order from L&T

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story