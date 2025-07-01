Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries records nearly 27% YoY growth in Q1 sales volume

JTL Industries records nearly 27% YoY growth in Q1 sales volume

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
JTL Industries said that it has recorded 26.5% growth in quarterly sales volume to 1,08,406 MT in Q1 FY26 from 85,674 MT in Q1 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the growth was 32.4%, in comparison to 81,885 MT in Q4 FY25.

JTL Engineering, formerly known as Nabha Steel and Metals, contributed 6,824 MT of sale to JTL Industries from the total Q1 FY26 sales volume.

Commenting on the above business update, the management of the company said: The sales volume also includes 50.41 MT of brass foil, with thickness ranging from 0.04 to 0.2 mm, produced through the recent job work partnership. This growth is a clear reflection of the demand for our products supplemented by a strong support from our clients.

Our subsidiary, JTL Engineering (Formerly Known as Nabha Steel and Metals) has become an integral part of JTL Industries and contributed significantly in Q1 FY26 to our overall performance.

This facility, with a manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 MT focuses on producing steel products such as coils and long steel products such as billets.

Chandigarh-based JTL Industries is among the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its cumulative capacity for pipe manufacturing is approximately 9,36,000 MTPA, with around 3,00,000 MTPA dedicated to backward integration.

The scrip shed 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 80.03 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

