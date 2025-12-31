BSE SME Apollo Techno Industries drills into Dalal Street with a steady debut

Apollo Techno Industries traded at Rs 142 on the BSE, a premium of 9.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 145, a premium of 11.54% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.07% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 149 and a low of Rs 140. About 18.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Apollo Techno Industries' IPO was subscribed 47.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2025 and it closed on 26 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 36,89,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Apollo Techno Industries on 22 December 2025, raised Rs 13.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.50 lakh shares at Rs 130 per share to 11 anchor investors. Apollo Techno Industries is a construction technology manufacturer focused on trenchless and foundation equipment, offering drilling rigs and spare parts backed by an in-house design team. It serves domestic and international markets with refurbishment and sustainable solutions, emphasising customer relationships and growth in key Indian regions while delivering efficient, environmentally friendly drilling technologies for infrastructure and deep excavation projects. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 154 employees.