Mach Conferences jumps on securing Rs 92-crore Punjab pilgrimage order

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Mach Conferences and Events gained 3.92% to Rs 114 after the company announced it has secured an order worth Rs 92 crore from the Government of Punjab.

The order involves the end-to-end execution of a 2-night, 3-day pilgrimage program for approximately 185,000 Yatris, which is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Mach Conferences and Events offers solutions for organizing corporate conferences, training programs, and incentive events.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 45.9% to Rs 14.17 crore on a 0.6% drop in revenue to Rs 235.75 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

