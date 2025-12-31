Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5997 shares

Swan Corp Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 December 2025.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5997 shares. The stock gained 6.92% to Rs.453.20. Volumes stood at 9454 shares in the last session.

Swan Corp Ltd registered volume of 15.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75337 shares. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs.472.55. Volumes stood at 37452 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16554 shares. The stock increased 0.74% to Rs.1,720.40. Volumes stood at 51332 shares in the last session. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd registered volume of 71875 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15740 shares. The stock rose 5.97% to Rs.1,278.65. Volumes stood at 13153 shares in the last session. JSW Steel Ltd registered volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54656 shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.1,166.55. Volumes stood at 79882 shares in the last session.