BSE SME Bai-Kakaji Polymers struggles to hold ground after modest listing

Bai-Kakaji Polymers traded at Rs 180.55 on the BSE, a discount of 2.93% compared with the issue price of Rs 186.

The scrip was listed at Rs 190, a premium of 2.15% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.97% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 180.50. About 27.56 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Bai-Kakaji Polymers' IPO was subscribed 5.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2025 and it closed on 26 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 177 to Rs 186 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 56,54,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.55% from 100% Pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment & pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing availed by company, funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional plant & machinery, funding capital expenditure for setting up a solar power project and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Bai-Kakaji Polymers on 22 December 2025, raised Rs 29.90 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.08 lakh shares at Rs 186 per share to 14 anchor investor. Bai-Kakaji Polymers is an Indian manufacturer and trader of plastic and polymer products, producing plastic granules, PET preforms, caps, and closures mainly used in packaged water, beverages, juices, and dairy. It operates four manufacturing units in Latur, Maharashtra, spread over 33,000 square metres, and uses advanced molding and quality-testing machinery to ensure consistent, high-quality output. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 359 full-time employees across various levels of the organization.