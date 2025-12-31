Royal Orchid Hotels launches Regenta Z Vadodara in Gujarat

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the launch of its newest property, Regenta Z Vadodara, in Gujarat.

The property marks the groups fourth hotel in the city, following Royal Orchid Central, Regenta Inn, and Regenta Fairlark, underscoring its strategy to expand in high-growth urban markets through specialized brand architecture.

Regenta Z is a newly introduced brand aimed at Gen Z and millennial travelers, offering a digital-first, modern hospitality experience at an affordable price point.

Strategically located in Alkapuri, one of Vadodaras upscale residential and commercial neighbourhoods, the hotel offers easy access to key locations just 1 km from Vadodara Railway Station and central bus stand, and 7 km from Vadodara International Airport. It also serves as a convenient transit point for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, 86 km away.

The property features 36 rooms, including two studio suites, blending modern design with functional comfort. Amenities include Burgundy Cafe, an in-house dining option serving global cuisines, and the 900 sq. ft. Orchid Meeting Room, ideal for corporate and social events. Commenting on the launch, Arjun Baljee, President, Royal Orchid Hotels, said, The launch of Regenta Z Vadodara is a significant step in our '2030 expansion roadmap' as we introduce our first Gen Z-focused brand in Gujarat. Vadodara is a city of rich cultural heritage and rapid industrial growth. By adding a fourth property here, we are ensuring that we cater to every segment of travellerfrom luxury seekers to the value-conscious modern explorer. We are committed to providing the same warmth and genuine hospitality that the Royal Orchid brand is known for, now in a more youthful and energetic format.

Representing the ownership, the Suryavanshi family stated, We are thrilled to collaborate with Royal Orchid Hotels to introduce a high-quality hospitality experience in Vadodara. This property has been crafted to offer a blend of modern elegance and comfort that aligns perfectly with the upscale character of Alkapuri. We look forward to welcoming travellers, families, and business professionals to a stay that is both enriching and memorable, serving as a gateway to the city's landmarks and the Statue of Unity. Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 42.9% to Rs 4.28 crore on a 12.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 79.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.