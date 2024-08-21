Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Larsen & Toubro wins order from CIDCO


Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T has secured an order for Integrated Infrastructure Development project in Town Planning Schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project has been awarded by City and Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CIDCO) for integrated infrastructure development of 60m & 45m wide roads, construction of various major & minor structures and allied electrical works.

The project will have 4 approach roads of 13.28 Km having major structures (09 Nos) including 3 Iconic steel bridges over Kalundre river and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, minor bridges (12 Nos), underpasses (27 Nos) and approaches to structures. The project also involves the construction of utility works and allied electrical works.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

