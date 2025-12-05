Benchmarks trade higher; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks traded near modest gains in mid-morning trade after the RBI trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Nifty traded near the 26,150 mark. Traders are tracking ongoing IPO activity, crude oil trends and global cues. Market participants are also looking ahead to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure data scheduled for release on Friday, which could influence Fed policy.

PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 377.43 points or 0.44% to 85,642.75. The Nifty 50 index jumped 115.75 points or 0.44% to 26,149.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.53%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,726 shares rose and 2,055 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged. Economy: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, keeping its stance neutral. The MPC voted unanimously to reduce the rate under the liquidity adjustment facility, which also revised the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate to 5% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) and Bank Rate to 5.50%, while maintaining a neutral stance.

The RBI raised its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3% from 6.8% earlier, expecting 7% growth in Q3 and 6.5% in Q4. For Q1 and Q2 FY27, growth is projected at 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively. The CPI inflation forecast for FY26 was lowered to 2% from 2.6%, with expectations of 0.6% in Q3 and 2.9% in Q4. CPI for Q1 and Q2 FY27 is projected at 3.9% and 4%. The MPC noted that headline inflation has eased sharply due to exceptionally benign food prices, while core inflation has softened and is expected to stay anchored near the 4% target in the first half of FY27.

The committee said the balance between growth and inflation continues to offer policy space to support economic momentum. The minutes of the meeting will be published on 19 December, and the next MPC meeting will be held from 4 to 6 February 2026. IPO Update: Meesho received bids for 3,33,41,58,720 shares as against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:24 IST on Friday (5 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

Aequs received bids for 78,96,90,720 shares as against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Friday (5 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 18.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. Vidya Wires received bids for 56,86,16,544 shares as against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Friday (5 December 2025).The issue was subscribed 13.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU bank index jumped 1.18% to 8,353.75. The index rose 1.22% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Indian Bank (up 1.86%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.07%), State Bank of India (up 0.82%), Canara Bank (up 0.5%), Bank of India (up 0.47%), Central Bank of India (up 0.35%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.28%) advanced. Stock in Spotlight: RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.54%. The company has received order worth Rs 63.92 crore from Central Public Works Department for design and implementation of ICT network. Global market: Most Asian market advanced on Friday, despite Wall Streets largely flat finish as traders weighed growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

US equities ended largely unchanged overnight, supported by firm bets that the Fed will ease policy next week while investors await a key inflation reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07%, the S&P 500 rose 0.11% and the NASDAQ Composite added 0.22%. The probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's December 9-10 meeting has risen, with futures now pricing in about an 87% chance. Fresh labour data added to the uncertainty. Weekly jobless claims fell sharply by 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 191,000, the lowest since September 2022, though holiday-related distortions may have amplified the decline. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 32,000 drop in private-sector payrolls, the steepest fall in more than two and a half years. Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted that announced job cuts dropped sharply in November, although hiring plans remained subdued.