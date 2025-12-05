Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z-Tech (India) rises after securing Rs 7-cr orders from Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Z-Tech (India) rises after securing Rs 7-cr orders from Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Z-Tech (India) advanced 3.20% to Rs 509.95 after the company announced that it has secured new urban development projects worth Rs 7.09 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The order includes the development of urban recreational spaces at Mayapuri near the DTC Depot and the park near Janakpuri West Metro Station. Both projects fall under the West Zone and have been awarded under EPC mode, with a combined value of Rs 4.48 crore.

In addition, the company has received an additional contract worth about Rs 2.6 crore for developing an urban green recreational area, "Children Park," at Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh. The work scope involves comprehensive landscaping, green zone creation, installation of recreational amenities, and overall enhancement of public spaces to promote community recreation and sustainable urban environments.

Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on specialized geotechnical solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a 138.3% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.18 crore, on a 40.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.40 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; metal shares jump

Genesys International launches India's first 3D subsurface mapping

RBI governor expresses confidence to keep CAD in check on healthy services exports coupled with strong remittance receipts

RBI to infuse liquidity worth ₹1.5 trillion through OMO and FX swap in December

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story