Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; metal shares jump

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in mid-morning trade tracking positive trends in global markets. Investors remain focused on ongoing IPO activity and the RBIs monetary policy outcome due tomorrow, 5 December 2025.Market participants will also keep an eye on Russian President Putins visit to India from 4 and 5 December 2025. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark.

Metal shares rebounded after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 256.19 points or 0.30% to 85,380.80. The Nifty 50 index jumped 80.40 points or 0.31% to 26,065.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2072 shares rose and 1,686 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

Meesho received bids for 90,05,27,085 shares as against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (4 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

Aequs received bids for 23,46,10,920 shares as against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (4 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.58 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share.

Vidya Wires received bids for 19,44,28,512 shares as against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (4 December 2025).The issue was subscribed 4.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 0.80% to 10,346.90. The index fell 0.85% in the past two trading session.

Hindustan Copper (up 6.31%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.68%), Vedanta (up 1.63%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.2%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.9%), NMDC (up 0.88%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.76%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.64%), JSW Steel (up 0.63%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 0.52%) surged.

Stock in Spotlight:

Ceinsys Tech touched the 5% upper circuit after the company stepped in to counter what it called speculative messages and baseless rumours doing the rounds in the market.

In a clarification filed with the exchanges, the technology and engineering solutions firm said the chatter had no factual basis and highlighted its strong financial performance for the half year ended September 2025. The firm reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly numbers, with turnover at Rs 164 crore in Q2, up 82% year-on-year, and Rs 320 crore for H1, up 95%. EBITDA jumped 112% in Q2 to Rs 35.6 crore, while profit after tax rose 120% to Rs 25.7 crore.

Global Market:

Most Asian market advanced on Thursday, after Wall Street gained on the latest jobs data that raised hopes the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next week.

Payroll processor ADP reported that private companies cut 32,000 workers in November, compared with 47,000 additions in October, and well below the 40,000 increase that was widely reported.

Markets are reportedly pricing in an 89% chance of a cut when the Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 9-10, significantly higher than rate-cut bets just a couple of weeks ago.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 408.44 points, or 0.86%, to finish at 47,882.90. The S&P 500 traded up 0.30% to end the day at 6,849.72, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17% to settle at 23,454.09.

Stocks with exposure to the artificial intelligence trade were the biggest drag on U.S. key benchmarks Wednesday stateside, after a media report stated that Microsoft was cutting software sales quotas tied to artificial intelligence.

Microsoft reportedly refuted the claims in the report, which led the stock to recover slightly in after-hours trading.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

