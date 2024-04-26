Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Faalcon Concepts soars on debut

BSE SME Faalcon Concepts soars on debut

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Faalcon Concepts were quoting at Rs 90.25 on the BSE, a premium of 45.56% compared with the issue price of Rs 62.

The scrip was listed at Rs 95, a premium of 53.23% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 95 and a low of Rs 90.25. About 9.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Faalcon Concepts' IPO was subscribed 67.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 April 2024 and it closed on 23 April 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 62 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 19,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 65.56% from 91.76% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to finance the capital expenditure for purchase of facade structural equipments, to part finance the requirement of working capital and to meet general corporate purposes.

Faalcon Concepts specializes in designing, engineering, fabricating, and installing complex facade systems. The company focuses on technically demanding facades and offers a wide range of products, including curtain walls, high-end aluminum doors and windows, skylights, canopies, frameless glazing, MS structures, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, and more. The company has 26 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 12.46 crore and net profit of Rs 1.31 crore for the period as on 31 October 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BSE SME IPO of Faalcon Concepts subscribed 1.51 times

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 4.59% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME Aluwind Architectural makes a good debut

NSE SME Owais Metal red hot on listing day, shares sizzles 200% up!

Rossell India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Financial literacy is central to supporting developmental objectives of inclusive growth

Wendt India jumps after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Dollar index cautious around two week low

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story