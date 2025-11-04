BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

Game Changers Texfab settled at Rs 109.35 on the BSE, a premium of 7.21% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104.15, a premium of 2.11% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 109.35 and a low of Rs 104.15. About 19.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Game Changers Texfab's IPO was subscribed 1.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 October 2025 and it closed on 30 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.01% from 98.66% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure, funding overall working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions. Ahead of the IPO, Game Changers Texfab on 27 October 2025, raised Rs 9.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.95 lakh shares at Rs 102 each to 4 anchor investors. Game Changers Texfab identifies fabric materials based on customer specifications and sources them from appropriate suppliers. The sourcing process involves selecting and procuring raw materials for textile production, including supplier evaluation, price negotiation, and quality and sustainability checks. The company offers a range of fabrics, with a focus on womens wear and technical textiles, such as outdoor and PVC-coated fabrics used in awnings, outdoor furniture upholstery, tarpaulins, sports goods, and tents. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total workforce of 23 employees across various departments.