Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Game Changers Texfab settled at Rs 109.35 on the BSE, a premium of 7.21% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104.15, a premium of 2.11% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 109.35 and a low of Rs 104.15. About 19.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Game Changers Texfab's IPO was subscribed 1.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 October 2025 and it closed on 30 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 to Rs 102 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.01% from 98.66% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure, funding overall working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Ahead of the IPO, Game Changers Texfab on 27 October 2025, raised Rs 9.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.95 lakh shares at Rs 102 each to 4 anchor investors.

Game Changers Texfab identifies fabric materials based on customer specifications and sources them from appropriate suppliers. The sourcing process involves selecting and procuring raw materials for textile production, including supplier evaluation, price negotiation, and quality and sustainability checks. The company offers a range of fabrics, with a focus on womens wear and technical textiles, such as outdoor and PVC-coated fabrics used in awnings, outdoor furniture upholstery, tarpaulins, sports goods, and tents. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total workforce of 23 employees across various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.10 crore and net profit of Rs 4.27 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story