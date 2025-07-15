Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Glen Industries' market entry whets investor appetite

BSE SME Glen Industries' market entry whets investor appetite

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Glen Industries was trading at Rs 160 on the BSE, a premium of 64.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 97.

The scrip was listed at Rs 157, a premium of 61.86% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.97% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 164.85 and a low of Rs 149.50. About 31.91 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Glen Industries' IPO was subscribed 242.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 July 2025 and it closed on 10 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 64,96,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Purba Bardhaman, PS Jamalpur, West Bengal and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Glen Industries on 7 July 2025, raised Rs 17.46 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 18 lakh shares at Rs 97 per share to 12 anchor investors.

Glen Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of food packaging and service products, primarily thin-wall food containers, polylactic acid (PLA) straws, and paper straws. These products are mainly supplied to the hotel, restaurant, and cafcatering (HoReCa) sector, the beverage industry, and the food packaging industry. The companys extensive product lineup, available in various shapes and sizes, is widely favored by sectors such as the HoReCa industry, quick service restaurants (QSR), and the food, beverage, and dairy industries. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 306 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 170.66 crore and net profit of Rs 18.27 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green gains on securing LoI from GUVNL for 150 MW wind power project

Tata Technologies posts 5% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Operating EBITDA margin at 16.1%

HCL Tech slides as Q1 PAT falls 11% QoQ to Rs 3,843 cr

Den Networks gains as Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹27,000 crore

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story