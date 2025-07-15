Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Technologies posts 5% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Operating EBITDA margin at 16.1%

Tata Technologies posts 5% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Operating EBITDA margin at 16.1%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Tata Technologies has reported 5.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.3 crore despite a 1.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,244.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

For the period under review, Services segment revenue was Rs 963.7 crore (down 2.2% YoY) and that of the Technology Solutions segment was Rs 280.6 crore (down 1% YoY).

Operating EBITDA declined by 13.4% to Rs 200.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 231.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 16.1%, down 210 basis points on YoY basis.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 232.6 crore, up by 5.9% from Rs 219.6 crore in Q1 FY25.

In dollar terms, the companys revenue for Q1 FY26 was $145.3 million (down 5.1% YoY). In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 5.3% YoY.

Warren Harris, chief executive officer and managing director, said: While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation.

This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26.

Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The scrip rose 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 723.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

