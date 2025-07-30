Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 0.96%

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 0.96% at 917.65 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 2.16%, DLF Ltd dropped 1.44% and Sobha Ltd added 1.35%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 0.01% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 0.79% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.14% to close at 24855.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.18% to close at 81481.86 today.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

