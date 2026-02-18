Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 1.33%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.33% at 11985.75 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 3.63%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 3.04% and Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.93%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 45.00% over last one year compared to the 12.53% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.31% and Nifty IT index has dropped 1.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.37% to close at 25819.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 83734.25 today.

