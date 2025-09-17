BSE SME Jay Ambe Supermarkets' cart brims with gains on listing day

Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets was trading at Rs 82.95 on the BSE, a premium of 6.35% compared with the issue price of Rs 78.

The scrip was listed at Rs 79, a premium of 1.28% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 82.95 and a low of Rs 79. About 10.22 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets's IPO was subscribed 59.84 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 74 Rs 78 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,64,800 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 52.46% post IPO from 71.51% pre-IPO. Ahead of the IPO, Jay Ambe Enterprises on 9 September 2025, raised Rs 5.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.72 lakh shares at Rs 78 each to 3 anchor investors. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to purchasing existing store located at Nana Chiloda, Ahmedabad, purchase fit-outs for three new stores, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. Jay Ambe Supermarkets is engaged in the business of trading of FMCG material, grocery, home textile, home dor, cloths, or apparels, toys, gift articles, footwear and other house hold items, via supermarkets. The company also operates its business through retail marts via franchise model. City Square Mart is a brand owned by the company. As on 31st March 2025, the company had 115 employees.