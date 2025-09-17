Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
One MobiKwik Systems dropped 3.21% to Rs 301.30 after the company disclosed an incident of unauthorized settlements claimed by certain registered merchants and users in collusion from limited locations in Haryana.

In a regulatory filing, One MobiKwik Systems said the fraud occurred between September 11 and 12, 2025, and involved claims of around Rs 40 crore. Of this, the company has already recovered about Rs 14 crore, bringing the estimated net impact to Rs 26 crore.

The company clarified that no employees, key managerial personnel or insiders were involved in the matter. An FIR has been lodged with Gurugram police and arrests have been made. Legal enforcement agencies have also put debit freezes and lien marks on the bank accounts where the unauthorized settlements were credited.

MobiKwik said it is actively pursuing recovery of the remaining amount while extending full cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

One Mobikwik Systems is a digital wallet and payments platform offering a wide range of financial products to consumers and merchants. Its portfolio includes MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay (payment gateway), serving over 180.2 million registered users and 4.64 million+ merchants. The company has also expanded into credit (ZIP EMI, merchant cash advances), and savings and investment products such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, and Lens.AI.

On a consolidated basis, One Mobikwik Systems reported net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in Q1 June 2025, higher than net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 20.72% YoY to Rs 271.36 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

