Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Agarwal Industrial Corporation advanced 3.84% to Rs 945.65 after the company announced that it has successfully secured a prestigious tender from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 330.05 crore.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company stated that it has secured a tender to supply Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 and VG-40 grades) to Kakinada locations.

Under this award, the firm quantity comprises approximately 60,500 MT across 11 parcels, while the optional quantity stands at about 33,000 MT across six parcels.

This brings the total awarded quantity to around 93,500 MT. Based on current market prices, the estimated value of the firm orders is about Rs 213.56 crore, and the optional orders are valued at approximately Rs 116.50 crore.

Together, the total estimated value of the tender is around Rs 330.05 crore.

This significant achievement underlines the Companys growing presence and reliability in the bitumen supply chain and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with IOCL, Agarwal Industrial Corporation said in a statement.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation is primarily engaged in manufacturing of bitumen and bitumen products. It also transports liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and bituminous product. The company also forayed into ship operating and chartering business through its subsidiary in UAE.

The company had reported 66.59% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.03 crore on a 16.12% fall in revenue to Rs 593.61 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

