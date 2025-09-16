Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Krupalu Metals hammered down on debut

BSE SME Krupalu Metals hammered down on debut

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Shares of Krupalu Metals was trading at Rs 56.20 on the BSE, a discount of 21.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 57.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.43% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.60 and a low of Rs 54.72. About 1.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Krupalu Metals' IPO was subscribed 1.18 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2025 and it closed on 11 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 72 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 18,72,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.12% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant and machinery, to meet working capital requirements, to meet the issue expenses and general corporate purposes.

Krupalu Metals is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of brass and copper products. The company specializes in producing brass and copper sheets and strips, metal components, and providing various job work services. These metal components include cutting components, inserts, pipe fittings, profiles, terminals, electrical components, bus bars, and other customized products. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, the company also trades in raw materials, ensuring access to a diverse range of metal products to meet the specific requirements of customers across various industries. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 13 permanent employees and 27 daily wage labourers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 48.39 crore and net profit of Rs 2.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

