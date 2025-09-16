Euro hovers around 4-year high against dollar; EUR/INR approaches 104 mark

Euro surged to a near four year high against the dollar on Tuesday tracking sustained weakness in greenback overseas. EUR/USD is currently seen quoting at $1.1880, up 0.4% on the day and at its highest level since September 2021. The pair climbed above $1.18 mark for first time since July this year. All eyes are glued to Federal Reserves decision on interest rates this week. The greenback is losing sheen amid firm expectations of a rate cut in its policy announcement on Wednesday. Moreover, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and Chair Jerome Powells press conference to get cues about the likely interest rate action in the remainder of the year. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting around a 7-week low of 96.65 and yield on the US 10-year Treasury held around five-month low of 4.04%. Besides, reports on US retail sales and industrial production, due later today, will be watched for further insights into the strength of the economy. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are seen fast approaching 104 mark. Meanwhile, from the Euro zone docket, ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany increased to 37.3 in September from 34.7 in August. Euro Area ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose by 1 point from the prior month to 26.1 in September. Industrial production in the Euro Area inched higher by 0.3% from the previous month in July.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app