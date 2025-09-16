Sattva Engineering surges after bagging Rs 125-cr water project in Chennai

Sattva Engineering Construction jumped 4.96% to Rs 111 after the company secured an award of contract (AoC) worth Rs 125.33 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).The project involves the design, build, operation, and transfer (DBOT) of a 47 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Surapet, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for 10 years. The total project value is Rs 125.33 crore, comprising Rs 74.75 crore for construction (including GST) and Rs 50.59 crore for O&M over 10 years (including GST). The construction period is 21 months, followed by a 10-year O&M phase.
The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 193.90 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Sattva Engineering Construction is engaged in the business of providing water resource management solutions, which include Water Supply Schemes (WSS) with underground and overhead tanks, Underground Sewerage Systems (UGSS), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), primarily for government authorities and bodies.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.65 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.14 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
