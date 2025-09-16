Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.20 points or 0.56% to 82,248.16. The Nifty 50 index added 130.90 points or 0.52% to 25,200.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,459 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.73% to 9,963.65. The index has gained 3.61% over the past eight consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 3.75%), Tata Steel (up 1.55%), Vedanta (up 1.52%), JSW Steel (up 1.15%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.5%), Jindal Steel (up 0.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.36%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.31%) and NMDC (up 0.3%) added.
On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.76%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.79%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) edged lower.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0850 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.30% to Rs 110,510.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.23% to 97.14.
The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.15% to 4.029.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 27 cents or 0.40% to $67.17 a barrel.
