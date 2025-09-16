Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,200 level. Metal shares extended gains for eight consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.20 points or 0.56% to 82,248.16. The Nifty 50 index added 130.90 points or 0.52% to 25,200.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,459 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.73% to 9,963.65. The index has gained 3.61% over the past eight consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Copper (up 3.75%), Tata Steel (up 1.55%), Vedanta (up 1.52%), JSW Steel (up 1.15%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.5%), Jindal Steel (up 0.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.36%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.31%) and NMDC (up 0.3%) added. On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.76%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.79%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0850 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.