Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for 8th day in a row

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,200 level. Metal shares extended gains for eight consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.20 points or 0.56% to 82,248.16. The Nifty 50 index added 130.90 points or 0.52% to 25,200.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,459 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.73% to 9,963.65. The index has gained 3.61% over the past eight consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 3.75%), Tata Steel (up 1.55%), Vedanta (up 1.52%), JSW Steel (up 1.15%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.5%), Jindal Steel (up 0.42%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.36%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.31%) and NMDC (up 0.3%) added.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.76%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.79%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0850 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.30% to Rs 110,510.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.23% to 97.14.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.15% to 4.029.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 27 cents or 0.40% to $67.17 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

Barometers trades sideways; auto shares underpressure

Life Insurers see 6% rise in new premium collection in first five months of fiscal

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story