Japan's Nikkei gains 0.30%

Japanese markets eked out modest gains to close at a record high for a fourth day running, led by gains in the chip sector.

The Nikkei average gained 0.30 percent to close at 44,902.07 while the broader Topix index settled 0.25 percent higher at 3,168.36.

Wafer maker Sumco jumped more than 9 percent while Tokyo Electron, Resonac Holdings and Disco Corp climbed 2-8 percent.

