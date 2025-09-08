New GST rates and slabs will benefit small and medium farmers says Agri minister

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the new GST rates and slabs will have a wide-scale impact on the agriculture sector. This will especially benefit small and medium farmers, due to reduced GST rates on agricultural equipment, the cost of agriculture will decrease and farmers' profits will increase. Chouhan said that GST on bio-pesticides and micro-nutrients has been reduced, which will benefit farmers. Also, the trend of farmers towards bio-fertilizers from chemical fertilizers will definitely increase. In the dairy sector, there will now be no GST on milk and cheese. This will not only benefit the common man, but farmers, cattle breeders and milk producers will also benefit. The lives of the people should become better, he noted.

