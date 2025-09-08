Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New GST rates and slabs will benefit small and medium farmers says Agri minister

New GST rates and slabs will benefit small and medium farmers says Agri minister

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the new GST rates and slabs will have a wide-scale impact on the agriculture sector. This will especially benefit small and medium farmers, due to reduced GST rates on agricultural equipment, the cost of agriculture will decrease and farmers' profits will increase. Chouhan said that GST on bio-pesticides and micro-nutrients has been reduced, which will benefit farmers. Also, the trend of farmers towards bio-fertilizers from chemical fertilizers will definitely increase. In the dairy sector, there will now be no GST on milk and cheese. This will not only benefit the common man, but farmers, cattle breeders and milk producers will also benefit. The lives of the people should become better, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 24, 800 level; auto shares gear up for 4th day

Ceigall India gains after securing 147 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Prime Focus rallies after marquee investors scoop up 3.3% stake

Max Estates rises after securing development rights for Gurugram-based land parcel

Highway Infrastructure slides after CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story