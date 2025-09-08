Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 24, 800 level; auto shares gear up for 4th day

Nifty trades near 24, 800 level; auto shares gear up for 4th day

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in morning trade. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty traded near the 24,800 level.

Auto stocks rallied for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 159.14 points or 0.20% to 80,858.96. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.95 points or 0.23% to 24,796.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,536 shares rose and 1,248 shares fell. A total of 224 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.93% to 26,827.30. The index jumped 4.86% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Bharat Forge (up 4.28%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.88%), Tata Motors (up 3.04%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.02%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.82%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.73%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.62%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.55%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.42%) and TVS Motor Company (up 1.33%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sunteck Realty rose 2.49% after the company's board approved the issuance of 1.18 crore convertible warrants through preferential allotment, raising nearly Rs 500 crore at an issue price of Rs 425 per warrant.

SPML Infra shed 0.41%. The company announced that it has secured a Rs 1,438 crore order in a joint venture with JWIL Infra (SPML leading with 51%) from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The project, awarded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region, the company said in a filing. The scope includes comprehensive construction works along with 10 years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceigall India gains after securing 147 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Prime Focus rallies after marquee investors scoop up 3.3% stake

Max Estates rises after securing development rights for Gurugram-based land parcel

Highway Infrastructure slides after CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Vikram Solar spurts after securing 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story