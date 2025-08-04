Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Repono was trading at Rs 87.10 on the BSE, a discount of 9.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 89.99, a discount of 6.26% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.22% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89.99 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 7.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Repono's IPO was subscribed 60.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2025 and it closed on 30 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 91 to 96 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 27,79,200 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of Forklift, hand pallet trolley and reach stacker, funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards set up of warehouse packing system, funding towards the development of software for warehouse management, funding the working capital requirements of company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Repono on 28 July 2025, raised Rs 76.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.92 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Repono is a warehousing and logistics company in India, specializing in storage solutions for the oil and petrochemical sectors. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including warehousing, secondary transportation, and logistics support, catering to industries such as petrochemicals, oil & gas, lube oil, and specialty chemicals. It provides services across the oil value chain, including O&M of crude oil terminals, handling petrochemicals, diesel, ATF, ethanol, and managing warehousing for public sector and energy industry clients. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 539 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5,111.54 crore and net profit of Rs 514.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 6% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

US dollar index speculators increase net short positions

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story