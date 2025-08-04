Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Renewables business vertical of L&T has secured a significant order to develop a grid-connected 116 MWac Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant integrated with a 241 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kajra, Lakhisarai district in Bihar. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The engineering, procurement and construction order marks an extension of the earlier phase, taking the total co-located storage capacity of the renewable generation site at Lakhisarai to 495 MWh the largest such project awarded by a state utility in India.

The deployment of a 4-hour BESS alongside intermittent solar generation will enable energy time-shifting, allowing surplus clean energy to be stored and despatched during peak demand periods. The advanced BESS solution will feature liquid cooling technology, ensuring higher power density, improved safety, and extended operational life.

The initiative aligns with Government of India's policy push for co-located renewable energy storage systems and supports the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan (water, life, and greenery mission) in Bihar, while contributing to employment generation and long-term energy security.

The Renewables business vertical had earlier secured an EPC order for a 275 MW Solar PV project in Gujarat, strengthening its portfolio of flexible, efficient and cost-effective clean energy systems.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

