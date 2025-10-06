BSE SME Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex struggles to sprout on listing

Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex was trading at Rs 77.20 on the BSE, a discount of 22.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The scrip was listed at Rs 79.20, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.53% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 79.20 and a low of Rs 75.24. About 9.54 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex's IPO was subscribed 28.18 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 93 to Rs 99 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 23,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.23% from 100% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex operates in the agro-processing industry, focusing mainly on the import and export of agricultural products, food processing, and related services. The company is involved in trading, distributing, and manufacturing a variety of agricultural goods to serve both domestic and international markets. It primarily sources wheat, mustard, coriander, maize, flax seeds, and soybeans through a network of over 500 agents across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who connect the company with local farmers. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 18 permanent employees.