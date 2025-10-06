Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Asian shares fell in thin holiday trade on Monday, with mainland China, Taiwan and South Korean markets closed for holidays.

Japanese markets bucked the weak trend, long-term bonds tumbled, and the yen touched a fresh low since early August against the U.S. dollar as pro-business leader Sanae Takaichi's victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race stoked bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

The Nikkei average jumped 4.75 percent to a record high of 47,944.76 while the broader Topix index settled 3.10 higher at 3,226.06.

Defense-related shares topped the gainers list, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries climbing 9.4 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallying 11.2 percent.

Automakers Nissan Motor, Honda and Toyota surged 4-5 percent after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering significant tariff relief for U.S. auto production.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

