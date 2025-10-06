Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Japanese markets bucked the weak trend, long-term bonds tumbled, and the yen touched a fresh low since early August against the U.S. dollar as pro-business leader Sanae Takaichi's victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race stoked bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.
The Nikkei average jumped 4.75 percent to a record high of 47,944.76 while the broader Topix index settled 3.10 higher at 3,226.06.
Defense-related shares topped the gainers list, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries climbing 9.4 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallying 11.2 percent.
Automakers Nissan Motor, Honda and Toyota surged 4-5 percent after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering significant tariff relief for U.S. auto production.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app