EUR/USD slides to one-week low as broad decline extends

Euro slipped today as markets remained unconvinced about the state of affairs in regions broad economy. EUR/USD pair moved down further and tested around one-week low, adding to recent losses. It currently quotes at 1.1711, down 0.64% on the day and remained on a downward trajectory after failing to break above 1.2000 mark in the middle of last month. The Euro area economy continued to expand in September, final survey data from S&P Global revealed on Friday. The final HCOB composite output index rose moderately to 51.2 in September, in line with flash estimate, from 51.0 in the previous month. This marked the fourth consecutive month of expansion in the private sector, and the fastest growth since May 2024. The HCOB services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 51.3 in September from 50.5 in August, exceeding the flash estimate of 51.4. However, in broad terms, upturn in the private sector remained muted as demand barely improved and employment levels decreased. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 103.9, down 0.56% on the day. The pair has slipped on a continued basis today.

