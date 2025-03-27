Sterlite Tech rises after tieup with Wyre for FTTH network expansion in Belgium

Sterlite Technologies rose 2.02% to Rs 82.45 after the firm announced its successful partnership with Wyre for supporting the development of its expansive multi-gigabit Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

Wyre's way of working is to team up with partners to deploy fibre across Flanders and Brussels in Belgium, all while staying conscious of their impact. This approach helps streamline the fibre roll-out and reduce disruptions caused by construction. To make this happen, Wyre looked for a design and manufacturing partner that could deliver practical, effective solutions aligned with their commitment to collaboration and thoughtful progress.

Recognizing Wyres requirements, STL stepped in with its agile design thinking approach and manufacturing capabilities. Wyre needed a compact, connectorized, and highly flexible connectivity solution tailored to its specific needs. STLs team worked closely with Wyre to co-develop a bespoke solution that aligned perfectly with Wyres needs.

In this partnership, STL, with its design innovation, will supply high-performance optical cables with high-fibre count and loose-tube designs, its signature OptoBlaze and OptoBolt products, and advanced solutions like 288F Closures. To make efficient and timely deliveries to Wyre, STL has partnered with Wirewave, a distributor of high-quality fibre-optic cables and infrastructure.

Philip Cauwel, Head of Technology and Strategy at Wyre, said, "At Wyre, we focus on working with partners who share our commitment to practical, impactful solutions. STLs expertise and collaborative approach are important in helping us deploy fiber across Flanders and Brussels efficiently while keeping our impact on communities and the environment in mind. This partnership is a great step in bringing high-speed connectivity to more people."

Kurt Pleysier, CEO of Wirewave, said, We are proud to be a trusted partner for STL, ensuring seamless and timely deliveries to Wyre for their ambitious network deployment goals. Together with STL, we are committed to supporting Wyres mission of delivering high-speed connectivity across Flanders.

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Puri, CEO of STLs Optical Networking Business, said, "For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are confident that our co-creation and co-innovation with Wyre will continue to thrive in the years ahead. By joining forces, we're able to deliver high-performance, future-ready networks that meet the ever-evolving demands of a digital-first world."

Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise, and data centre networks.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,261 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

