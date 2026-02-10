Bata India spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Bata India rallied 6.29% to Rs 940 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.62% to Rs 66.10 crore on a 2.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 944.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before Tax grew by 14.96% to Rs 88.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 77.30 crore in Q3 FY25. The results for the quarter also include a one-time exceptional expenditure of Rs 6.66 crore recognized under the new Labour Code.

Total expenses jumped 3.30% to Rs 868.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 841.10 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 111.41 crore (up 7.72% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 48.84 crore (down 27.59% YoY) during the period under review.

Speaking on Bata Indias Q3 FY26 performance, MD and CEO Gunjan Shah, said, the improvement in demand post-GST 2.0 rollout continued during the quarter, supported by a few green shoots, resulting in strong EBITDA performance driven by sales and margin growth. All channels delivered growth with solid gross margin management, reflecting disciplined execution of key strategic levers. Premium products, particularly brands like Hush Puppies and Power, showed robust growth, while fresh sales contribution rose quarter-on-quarter. The company added 27 franchise stores, and the Zero Base Merchandising (ZBM) project was scaled to 400+ stores, improving consumer experience and revenue per square foot. Inventory efficiencies in both quantity and quality continued, with gross inventory reduction of 11%. Shah noted that initiatives in decluttering, inventory freshness, and cost optimization helped drive operating margin leverage, and continued marketing investments, along with a focus on strategic levers product, channels, and inventory keep the company optimistic for the future under GST 2.0.