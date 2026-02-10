ACME Solar receives LoA for 220 MW Morena solar power project

ACME Solar Holdings has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for 220 MW Solar with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL). The project is part of a 440 MW tender floated by RUMSL for the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh. The tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted in September 2025.

The project requires suppling power with maximum annual CUF of 35%, along with 4 hours of peak supply (2 hours each in the morning and evening) at 95% annual availability. Charging energy for the evening peak will be sourced from the solar plant, while energy for the morning peak would be supplied free of cost by the procurer during night hours. The land and evacuation infrastructure above 33 kV level would be provided by RUMSL as part of the facilities offered by the solar park developer. Additionally, the project also incorporates the benefit of reduced GST rates already passed through and will be required to adhere only to ALMM List-I (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers - List I).