Bulls retreat as Nifty slips below 24,900 in a losing spell

The domestic benchmark indices fell for the fifth straight session today. Weak sentiment was driven by foreign fund selling and worries over changes to U.S. H-1B visa rules. The Nifty closed below 24,900. Barring the Nifty Metal index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower. Realty, IT, and auto stocks saw the sharpest losses.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 555.95 points or 0.68% to 81,159.68. The Nifty 50 index lost 166.05 points or 0.66% to 24,890.85. In five sessions, the Sensex has slumped 2.23% and the Nifty has tumbled 2.09%.

TCS (down 2.50%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.66%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.82%) were major Nifty drags today.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.75%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2000 shares rose and 2083 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.47% to 10.78. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.03% to 6.485 from the previous close of 6.483. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6800 compared with its close of 88.7500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement gained 0.44% to Rs 1,13,048. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 97.79. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.17% to 4.141. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement lost 31 cents or 0.45% to $69 a barrel. Global Markets: European market declined on Thursday as concern over U.S. trade policy reared its head once again. Asian market ended lower as sentiment remained cautious following continued selling in U.S. technology stocks for a second consecutive session.

The weakness in Wall Street spilled over into Asia, with investors also positioning for upcoming month- and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing. According to media reports, such rebalancing could trigger selling pressure in U.S. and Japanese indices, while German and Australian markets are expected to benefit from fresh inflows. Attention now shifts to key U.S. economic data later this week. The final estimate of second-quarter GDP is due Thursday, while the Feds preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report will be released on Friday. The looming risk of a U.S. government shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year adds to investor caution.

In commodities, oil prices eased after hitting a seven-week high in the prior session. Profit-taking followed a sharp rally sparked by an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing concerns that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could disrupt global supply chains. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices closed lower as investors locked in profits after record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,637.97, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.34% to 22,497.86, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.37% to 46,121.28. New Listing: Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were at Rs 281.75 on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.77% compared with the issue price of Rs 299.

The scrip was listed at Rs 285, at a 4.68% discount to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 298 and a low of Rs 274.05. On the BSE, over 8.19 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Copper spurted 6.41% as global copper prices rallied following a major supply disruption at Freeport-McMoRan's Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The mining giant said operations at the massive copper and gold site remain suspended after a deadly mud rush incident that killed two workers, with search efforts still underway for five missing employees. Freeport noted that the suspension will trim its third-quarter consolidated sales by about 4% for copper and 6% for gold compared with July estimates. The disruption at Grasberg, one of the worlds largest copper mines, sent copper prices higher.

Maharashtra Seamless added 1.28% after the company has secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 256 crore for the supply of seamless pipes to the oil and gas sector. CRISIL shed 0.60%. The company announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co., a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry. Newgen Software Technologies advanced 4.03% after the company secured an order worth Rs 21.24 crore from Kshema General Insurance for software license, implementation, and annual support services. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works gained 1.89% after the company announced that it has secured a work order valued at Rs 91.85 lakh from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

Jaykay Enterprises jumped 5.66% after the company announced its joint venture entity J K Phillips LLP has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 crore. Gujarat Pipavav Port advanced 1.89% after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC awarding a contract for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port. IPO Update: Jinkushal Industries received bids for 1,51,43,160 shares as against 1,18,73,520 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

TruAlt Bioenergy received bids for 54,74,190 shares as against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof. BMW Ventures received bids for 51,95,759 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.22 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 1,04,26,152 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 3,88,58,816 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 93,74,32,685 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 68.09 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 27,58,37,508 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 20.64 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 52,55,09,166 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 64.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 8,20,29,168 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 22.03 times.