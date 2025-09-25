Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 2.47% to 10.78.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,962, a premium of 71.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,890.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 166.05 points or 0.66% to 24,890.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.47% to 10.78.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News