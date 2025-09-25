Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended little changed in muted trade on Thursday as an AI-driven rally showed signs of fatigue and hopes of aggressive Fed rate cuts faded.

Amid renewed concerns stemming from a U.S. labor market slowdown to sticky inflation, investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and PCE inflation data for directional cues.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended flat with a negative bias at 3,853.80. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the TikTok deal later today, according to a White House source.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.13 percent at 26,484.68 as the city returned to normalcy after Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market slide for 5th day, Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story