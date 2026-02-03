Bulls take charge as India-US pact unlocks a market sprint, Nifty ends above 25,700

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session on strong buying interest. Sentiment improved after India and the United States announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff worries that had clouded markets for months. Supportive global cues and softer crude oil prices added to the momentum. The Nifty closed above the 25,700 mark. All NSE sectoral indices finished in positive territory, led by realty, pharma and consumer durables stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 2,072.67 points or 2.54% to 83,739.13. The Nifty 50 index added 639.15 points or 2.55% to 25,727.55. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 3.74% while the Nifty gained 3.63%.

Adani Ports & SEZ (up 9.19%), Bajaj Finance (up 6.67%) and Reliance Industries (up 3.42%) boosted the indices today. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rallied 2.79% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 2.91%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,304 shares rose and 981 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 6.99% to 12.90. India-US Trade Deal: India and the United States on Monday announced a landmark trade deal following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a clear thaw in bilateral ties after months of tariff-related tensions.

Under the agreement, Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and scrap the additional 25% penalty imposed earlier over Indias purchases of Russian crude oil. Trump said New Delhi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil and would move to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods to zero. The deal is seen as a major boost to trade relations between the two countries, which are targeting bilateral trade of $500 billion by 2030. Market participants expect the agreement to lift sentiment for Indian equities and the rupee, while export-oriented sectors such as textiles, apparel and seafood are likely to be key beneficiaries.

Modi welcomed the announcement, saying reduced tariffs on Made in India products would unlock immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the worlds two largest democracies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the pact a historic turning point, saying it would open new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while accelerating Indias progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.69% to 6.722 compared with previous session close of 6.769. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2500 compared with its close of 91.4950 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement jumped 5.73% to Rs 152,235. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 97.58. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.21% to 4.287. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement fell 19 cents or 0.29% to $66.11 a barrel. Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Tuesday as global markets settled following a short-lived sell-off in cryptocurrencies and precious metals. Asian indices ended higher after the U.S. and India trade deal, sparking a sharp risk-on move across the region.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 4%, and the Topix rose over 3.3%. South Koreas Kospi surged about 6.84%, triggering a buy-side trading curb. U.S. stocks climbed overnight as Wall Street kicked off the new month on a positive note, with investors looking past recent volatility in silver and bitcoin and turning their focus to the upcoming earnings slate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05%, the S&P 500 gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.56%. Markets are also tracking key economic signals and cues from the Federal Reserve on interest rates, even as efforts continue in Washington to avert a partial government shutdown. Data releases have been disrupted, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics postponing the January jobs report and other labour data until federal operations resume.

Stocks in Spotlight: One Mobikwik Systems surged 20% after the company reported a profitable December quarter, driven by strong execution across its payments and financial services businesses and sharp operating discipline. On a consolidated basis, Mobikwik posted a net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q3 December 2025, reversing a loss of Rs 55.28 crore in Q3 December 2024 and a loss of Rs 28.62 crore in Q2 September 2025. Total income rose 8.29% YoY and 6.40% QoQ to Rs 297.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Ather Energy surged 11.47% after the company delivered its strongest-ever quarter performance, with robust growth in market share and revenue alongside a sharp narrowing of EBITDA losses. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 84.60 crore in Q3 December 2025, narrowing sharply from a loss of Rs 197.80 crore in Q3 December 2024 and lower than the Rs 154.10 crore loss in Q2 September 2025.

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ather Energy reported total income of Rs 995.7 crore, up 53% YoY, driven by robust volume growth and a rising contribution of non-vehicle revenue, including software subscriptions, charging, accessories, spares, and service, which rose to 14% of revenue. Adjusted Gross Margin (AGM) reached Rs 251.3 crore in Q3 FY26, up 111% YoY, while AGM excluding incentives improved to 23%, up ~1,100 bps YoY. This was driven by Athers value engineering capabilities and the ability to command strong premiums, reflecting a continued focus on healthier unit economics and structurally stronger margins. Aditya Birla Capital rose 3.71% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, has secured Rs 2,750 crore in growth capital from an affiliate of Advent International. Following completion, Aditya Birla Capital will hold about 85.7% stake in the housing finance arm, while Advent will own around 14.3%.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 9.12% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.16% to Rs 3,053.61 crore on 21.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,704.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Bajaj Auto advanced 1.07% after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for January 2026, selling 4.77 lakh units as against 3.81 lakh units sold in January 2025. Bajaj Housing Finance rose 1.62% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 21.32% to Rs 664.89 crore on a 17.8% increase in total income to Rs 2,886.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Maruti Suzuki India added 2.73% after the companys total production increased 9.33% to 226,146 units in January 2026, compared with 206,851 units produced in January 2025. Bharat Wire Ropes rallied 5.71% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 22.58% to Rs 18.24 crore despite an 11.75% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 142.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. SMC Global Securities rose 2.94% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.82% to Rs 30.54 crore on a 12.06% rise in total income to Rs 495.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. City Union Bank surged 5.59% after reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 332.16 crore, up 16.14% YoY, on the back of a 17.22% rise in total income to Rs 2,001.03 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Transrail Lighting rallied 10.10% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 17.7% to Rs 109.74 crore on a 32.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,777.19 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Bharat Seats jumped 6.07% after the companys standalone net profit spiked 30.43% to Rs 9.90 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.59 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 60.25% to Rs 491 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 306.39 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Zydus Wellness slipped 2.76% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 39.9 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 6.4 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Net sales more than doubled to Rs 963.3 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 450.8 crore in the same period last year.