Kamat Hotels (India) tanks after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Kamat Hotels (India) slumped 9.04% to Rs 200.35 after the company reported 33.19% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 17.30 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 26.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 11.64% to Rs 117.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Rs 105.46 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 26.63 crore in Q3 FY26, down 25.09% from Rs 35.55 crore in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, an exceptional item of Rs 3.68 crore was recorded.

Total expenses increased 29.19% YoY to Rs 92.88 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 25.76% to Rs 22.94 crore, finance cost fell 19.52% to Rs 6.79 crore.