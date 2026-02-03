Solar Industries India Q3 PAT rises 38% YoY to Rs 467 cr

Solar Industries India reported a 38.23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 466.54 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 337.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 29.15% YoY to Rs 2548.32 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 635.91 crore in Q3 FY26, up 38.51% from the Rs 459.11 crore reported in Q3 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 733 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 37% as compared with Rs 536 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 28.77% in Q3 FY26 from 27.17% in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 27.08% to Rs 1,937.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,524.47 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 1,116.34 crore (up 22.39% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 213.90 crore (up 41.95% YoY) during the period under review.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

Shares of Solar Industries India jumped 5.09% to close at Rs 13,868.65 on the BSE.