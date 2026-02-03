Associate Sponsors

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.79%, NIFTY climbs 2.55%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 4.79% at 815.3 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 8.93%, Lodha Developers Ltd added 7.33% and Sobha Ltd rose 5.94%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 10.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 3.27% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 3.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 2.55% to close at 25727.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 2.54% to close at 83739.13 today.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

