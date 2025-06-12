Bulls tripped by global turmoil; Nifty slides under 24,900

Domestic equity benchmarks ended the day deep in the red, dragged down by shaky global cues and jittery investor sentiment. The lack of concrete progress on the U.S.-China trade front, coupled with rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, kept market participants on edge.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that U.S. personnel were being relocated from the Middle East due to security concerns, reiterating that the United States would not permit Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

The Nifty slipped below the 24,900 mark, with realty, consumer durables, and energy stocks leading the slide. Volatility was heightened by the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 823.16 points or 1% to 81,691.98. The Nifty 50 index slumped 253.20 points or 1.01% to 24,888.20. Titan Company (down 2.52%), Larsen & Toubro (down 2.20%) and Infosys (down 1.43%) were major drags. The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.52% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.38%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,282 shares rose and 2,729 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.54% to 14.02.

Economy: India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased to 2.82% in May 2025, down 34 basis points from April's 3.16%, marking the lowest reading since February 2019. A key driver of the decline was food inflation, which dropped to 0.99%, the lowest since October 2021, significantly below both April's 1.78%. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.25% to 6.278 from the previous close of 6.294. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5700 compared with its close of 85.5350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement advanced 1.16% to Rs 97,823. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.74% to 97.872. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.61% to 4.384. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement dropped $1.04 or 1.49% to $68.74 a barrel. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were down 263 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. European markets traded lower on Thursday after the UK economy shrank by a larger-than-expected 0.3% in April from March, the biggest monthly drop since October 2023.

U.K. goods exports to the U.S. dropped 2 billion pounds ($2.71 billion) in April, according to the Office for National Statistics, the biggest monthly drop since records began in 1997. The value of exports was the lowest since February 2022, with the ONS saying the shift was "likely linked to the implementation of tariffs on goods imported to the United States." U.S. imports to the U.K. fell by 400 million pounds for the month. Asian stocks ended mixed as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trumps statement that a trade agreement with China was "done," pending final approval from both himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump indicated that the deal would include a 55% tariff on Chinese imports, a figure later confirmed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who stated that tariffs would remain at that level.

In the U.S., major indices closed lower overnight. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, while the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat at 42,865.77 points. According to Trumps social media post, the agreement framework includes Chinese supply commitments for magnets and rare earth elements, while the U.S. would continue to permit Chinese students to attend American universities. Trump emphasized that the U.S. would maintain a 55% tariff, while China would impose a 10% tariff in return. Separately, U.S. inflation data showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, slightly above Aprils 2.3%. On a monthly basis, CPI growth eased to 0.1%. Market participants are now focused on upcoming Producer Price Index (PPI) figures and weekly jobless claims for additional signals on the health of the U.S. economy.

Stocks in Spotlight: C E Info Systems (MapMyIndia) dropped 9.39% after heavy block deal activity early today, 12 June 2025. While the buyers and sellers are unknown, media reports suggest that PhonePe likely sold off a 5% equity stake in the company through a block deal valued at Rs 476.2 crore. The transaction was reportedly offered at a floor price of Rs 1,750 per share, which represents a 10.36% discount to the stock's last closing price. Shares of One 97 Communications, which operates the payments platform Paytm, fell 6.77%. The drop came after the Finance Ministry dismissed reports suggesting the government was considering the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 11.24% after the company announced it secured a Rs 2,631 crore contract from BSNL for building and maintaining the middle-mile network under BharatNet in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Tanla Platforms surged 9.18% after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025, to consider a share buyback. SEPC surged 3.48% after it bagged a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra. Shakti Pumps India advanced 2.64% after the company announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 114.58 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises added 1.55% after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 16 June 2025, where an investment banker will present and discuss the companys growth initiatives for the next three to five years. NIBE rose 0.76%. The firm has received a purchase order from one of the leading Infra and Defence companies for the supply of Armor Plate MIL12560 (ARMOUR) for a total consideration of Rs 23.33 crore. H G Infra Engineering fell 1.83%. The company announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder for the role of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) for the development of an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) in the state of Odisha.