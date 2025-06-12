Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Active Covid-19 cases cross above 7000 mark in India

Active Covid-19 cases cross above 7000 mark in India

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
India continues to see a steady increase in Covid-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active case count has crossed 7,000, with 7,121 active infections right now. Kerala continues to record the highest number of cases, with over 2,200 active cases so far.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

